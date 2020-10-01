Celebrating 100 years (plus 3) of the TFAS

A new show at 20 North Gallery honors area artists and over a century of existence for The Toledo Federation of Art Societies, one of the area’s premiere art organizations. The TFAS 100+3 Juried Member Exhibit opens on Friday, October 9 with pieces by members of the Society, a group that has been around since 1917— hence “100+3.” Over $3,000 dollars will be awarded to participants in the show. A free public reception will be held on October 9 from 6-9pm. Showing through December 26. 18 N. St. Clair, 419-241-2400. 20northgallery.com Free