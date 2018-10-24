Bethany House Exhibits Silent Witness Project

In the past decade, more than 60 girls and women in this region have been killed by husbands, boyfriends or stalkers. Memorialize victims from our local community by seeing their stories at the ongoing exhibit for The Silent Witness Project. Housed and maintained by Bethany House, Toledo’s only long-term domestic violence shelter that offers long-term, apartment-style transitional living, the Northwest Ohio Silent Witness Project exhibit includes free-standing, life-sized figures that represent girls and women from our community murdered through domestic violence. Come learn, acknowledge this tragedy and remember their names at the exhibit, on view through Friday, November 2 at the Reynolds Corners Branch of the Toledo Lucas County Public Library.

4833 Dorr St. | 419-259-5320 | bethanyhousetoledo.org | Free