Atomic Pop Perrysburg

63-year-old twins Mark and Michael Kerse, together, comprise

Mr. Atomic, a surrealist pop art duo whose work will be on display at the Perrysburg Municipal Building beginning in January. Mr. Atomic’s paintings, often with a comic-book sensibility, also depict celebrities (like Marilyn Monroe and The Beatles), bright landscapes, and eccentrically rendered animals. The 18 paintings at this public art series were curated by Main Art-ery.

8am-4:30pm Monday-Friday. January 1-June 1. Perrysburg Municipal Building, 201 W. Indiana Ave. 419-699-7394. Facebook.com/MainARTeryPerrysburg. Shop for Mr. Atomic prints at mratomic.com or their studio,

located at 1700 N. Reynolds Rd.