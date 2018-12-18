Artistic Escapism

The Toledo Museum of Art’s Great Art Escape is full of events for both kids and adults. Art lovers, no matter their taste, can’t help but find something to enjoy at this event. TMA will unveil their free TMApp for visitors to download and use during a scavenger hunt through the galleries. Every day there is something new—glassblowing demonstrations, Dutch cabinet organ performances, live indie rock music, and workshops for all ages—and most of it is free. Don’t miss it!

Hours for event vary. Thursday, December 27 to Tuesday, January 1. Toledo Museum of Art. 2445 Monroe St.

419-255-8000. toledomuseumorg.