This month’s art loop is all about interactive art installations and performances by local artists and, of course, shopping participating vendors’ vast selection of one-of-a-kind pieces. You’ll have plenty to see as you stroll downtown or make use of the Art Loop bus to get from one location to the next.

$1.25 exact change for bus | 5:30-9pm | Thursday, July 18

Art Loop Hub is at Imagination Station, 1 Discovery Way.

419-254-2787 | theartscommission.org/artloop