Art Loop Lights

Head downtown for the winter wonderland with the last Art Loop of 2018. Christmas shopping with local vendors at Handmade Toledo’s Mini Maker’s Mart, beautiful light displays, and all manner of holiday-themed gifts make this an evening you won’t want to miss. The Hensville lights are back by popular demand, with two new light installations this year. One, MindBlown, is a piece by local glass artists that features special effects set to music. There will be a pop-up bar, musical performances and you can create light graffiti with friends and family as you revel in holiday cheer.

$5. 5:30pm-9pm Thursday, December 20. theartscommision.org/artloop.