Art in Ann Arbor Explores Social Change

Talking About a Revolution: Art, Design & the Institution is a symposium that delves into the role of the arts in creating social change. In some sense, it will address today’s political climate and past events— how visual artists, writers, art educators, and activists are using and have used their work to speak their truth regarding world events. The symposium’s panel reflects upon how artists from all walks of life continue to use their voices in sociopolitical commentary.

9:30am-4pm and 8-10pm, Friday, November 9

9:30am-5pm, Saturday, November 10

Stamps Gallery, 201 S. Division St. Ann Arbor, MI. Stamps.umich.edu | Free