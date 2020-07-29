Area artist’s work featured in Columbus exhibit

Toledo artist Natalie Lanese will be one of over a dozen artists featured in a new exhibit being hosted at the Ohio Arts Council’s Riffe Gallery in Columbus. Paper Routes: Women to Watch in 2020— Ohio will be on display at the Gallery from July 30 through October 17. The exhibit is focused on women artists in the state and organized around a unique theme— paper. The showing will be supplemented by a variety of additional events including virtual artist talks, and Lanese will be the featured artists in a streaming discussion being held on Thursday, August 13 at 6:30pm. A native of Cleveland, Lanese’s striking geometric canvases make her work some of the most breathtaking in the Glass City artistic community.