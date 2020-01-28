Anthony Wayne Area Arts Commission “Trashes” the Runway

The Anthony Wayne Area Arts Commission aims to change the way you think about garbage and clothes— by making one out of the other. Trash the Runway, on March 7, will allow area designers to present fashionable outfits made out of trash and recyclables. A $200 prize will be given to the winning designer. The evening will also feature wine tastings, a silent auction, cash bar and more. Interested designers must be registered by February 22.

$25 for AWAAC members, $30 for non-members

6-9pm | Saturday, March 7

StoryPoint Waterville, 1470 Pray Blvd., Waterville

567-686-6921 | awaac.org