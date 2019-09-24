2019 Roche De Boeuf Festival

Explore the work of local artists and artisans at the Roche De Boeuf Festival, where you’ll find an impressive display of unique work from our region. This family-friendly festival has something for everyone— historic reenactments, face painting and inflatables for the kids, food vendors and a car show followed by an awards ceremony. You’ll hear bands on three different stages, like Curtis Jr. and the Midnight Rockers, Beg to Differ, Bliss and many others. Don’t miss this free event! The only cost for attendance is $10 admission for the car show.

9am-5pm | Saturday, September 28

Downtown Waterville | admin@watervillechamber.com

business.watervillechamber.com