“What Were You Wearing” Art Installation at University of Toledo Campuses

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. It’s a time for people to stand in solidarity with survivors and to spread awareness to prevent sexual assault. Throughout the United States, many organizations and Universities are setting up art installations to show support and increase awareness about the misconceptions surrounding sexual violence.

The University of Toledo is hosting the powerful global art installation movement, “What Were You Wearing?” for the seventh time this year. The exhibit can be seen at the Main Campus, Carlson Library Room 1005 from now until Thursday, April 4, 10 am to 4 pm and at the Health Science Campus, on the fourth floor of the Mulford Library, April 8 to 11, 10 am to 4 pm.

The installation challenges the myth that survivors of sexual assault provoked the violence by the way they were dressed.

“‘What Were You Wearing?’ is an installation that has brought UToledo campuses together to reflect on the impacts of sexual violence and allow survivors to share their story,” Michelle McDevitt, Assistant Director of Title IX and Compliance and Deputy Title IX Coordinator for the University of Toledo, said. “As you reflect on your visit, remember that you can contribute to the Rocket mission of improving the human condition by being an agent of change and dismantling the myth that sexual violence is based on clothing choice.”

The exhibit, composed of outfits survivors were wearing at the time of the assault, gives survivors a chance to tell their stories while spreading awareness about the stereotype that survivors are “asking for it” with their choice of apparel.

“Being able to see the exhibit and read the stories of survivors is a great way to step into the conversation that reminds us of the reality of other’s experiences,” Katelyn Rable, Title IX Graduate, said. “We can challenge mistaken beliefs in our community while supporting those who have been impacted.”

The art installation first began in 2013 at the University of Arkansas. The project was inspired by Dr. Mary Simmons’ poem, “What I Was Wearing.” A Title IX graduate student brought the exhibit to the University of Toledo campus in 2018. Every year the collection is updated with new submissions from survivors.

“It is an honor to oversee the seventh year of this impactful installation and to have survivors entrust us with their stories. I hope that after viewing the survivor stories, participants can also join us for the Lunch and Learns offered with our campus partners,” Brittany Kupresanin, manager of Title IX Compliance, Prevention and Assessment, said. “These programs are an important part of this initiative as they offer opportunities to learn about campus resources that support those impacted by sexual violence and to have critical conversations about community-level prevention.”

Community members interested in getting involved or learning more are invited to attend the What Were You Wearing Week Lunch & Learn sessions hosted by the University of Toledo’s Title IX Office, the University Counseling Center, University Wellness and the YWCA.

The University of Toledo is hosting events all April long to spread awareness on sexual violence. For more information visit the University of Toledo website.