The Mix 2024 to be Held at TolHouse this May

The Arts Commission invites the public to enjoy an evening at TolHouse on Friday, May 3, 7:30 pm to 11:30 pm.

Celebrate and raise money for The Arts Commission at their fundraiser, The Mix 2024 which will be held at TolHouse this year. Enjoy a night of art, performances, music, delicious food and drink and more. You will not want to miss this party.

The evening will include musical performances by 100 Million Bright, Nate Hicks, Rollie Tussing Trio, DJ Jon Zenz, DJ Ben Gibbs, Bitch, Thunder! and Toledo jazz legend, Ramona Collins.

Several artists will also be offering fun workshops and activities, including caricatures drawn by Isaac Klunk, make-and-take art pieces with Mercé Culp, an interactive art installation entitled “rift_th001” by XY&Z (Adam L Sarzenbacher and Steve Williams), a printing press make and take with Sven Olaf Nelson of Pineapple Press & Design and an interactive art installation entitled “A Lesson in Scat” by Bradley Scherzer. The interactive photo booth, photoboothlive will also be offered for attendees to capture fun photos during the event.

There will also be a silent auction held to raise money for The Arts Commission. Auction items include various local artwork, a private 2-hour private party or event set performed by Ramona Collins, a private tea party at The Libbey House, a TolHouse membership, a private ballroom dance class for ten people, a cabana rental and free skate at Glass City Metropark, a cocktail class at Registry Bistro and more.

This unique fundraising event allows attendees to experience the private exclusive club without needing a membership.

“It is an honor to be the host location of The Mix this year. At TolHouse, we’re committed to local arts and the artist community, so there is true alignment between our missions. Many of our Members are either artists themselves or patrons of the arts, so this partnership between TolHouse and The Arts Commission is a perfect match-made,” Angela Lucas, TolHouse owner said in a statement.

Proceeds from the event will go to The Arts Commision’s various programs and activities including Artists Services, Young Artists at Work, Art Loop and Momentum Festival.

Sponsors for The Mix 2024 include Owens Corning, the Ohio Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tickets for the fundraiser start at $90. VIP tickets can be purchased for $195 and include early entry at 6:30pm, access to the VIP lounge, a complimentary drink and delicious bites catered by The Beirut.

For more information on The Mix 2024 or to purchase tickets, visit theartscommission.org/events/the-mix.