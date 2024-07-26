The Arts Commission of Toledo Calls Local Artists for Momentum Festival 2024

Applications are now open for local artists interested in participating in this year’s Momentum Festival 2024, Sept. 20-22.

Although all spots are currently filled for the Artists Exhibition, there are still spaces open for artists interested in displaying and selling their artwork at the festival’s Artist Market.

The Artist Market will be set up and available for local artists to promote and sell their work on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 21-22, of the festival.

No fees will be charged to artists interested in participating in the market, however, artists must obtain a vendor’s license if needed. A six-foot table and two chairs are provided to each artist and a large tent will cover the first 12 artists.

All artists are responsible for bringing their own table covers or other barriers wanted. Any additional artists will be asked to bring their own tent to cover their work, but tables and chairs will still be provided.

Artists interested in participating can fill out the Artists Market Application n on The Art Commission website.

Artists still interested in displaying their work for the Artists Exhibition can fill out an Interest Form and The Art Commission will reach out if space becomes available.

The Momentum Festival 2024 will take place on Superior Street, between Madison Avenue and Adams Street. Both indoor and outdoor spaces will be filled with artwork for guests to explore. The festival began in 2017 and has become an annual art festival celebrating the Glass City community through arts and culture.

For more information on this year’s Momentum Festival, visit theartscommission.org/events/momentum.