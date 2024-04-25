Submit Interactive Art Pieces for 2024 Momentum Festival

The Arts Commission is calling for artists to submit interactive art pieces for the 2024 Momentum Festival, which will take place later this year, Sept. 20 through Sept. 22.

The art pieces will be displayed as part of the INTER/ACTIVE Project Series at the festival. Two projects will be selected to be displayed, and the artists selected will receive a $5,000 stipend for their work. Submissions are due by May 11.

The scoring criteria for the projects include:

Art that requires human interaction to complete the piece

Art that involves the community and the audience in its creation, presentation and display

Art that prompts the viewer to act

Art that can be approached, touched, heard or experienced, as well as viewed.

Art that prompts people to interact with one another

Art that responds to participants and its environment

Art that causes the viewer to reflect on the larger community

Art that challenges the viewers’ traditional perspective on art

Art that is conceptually innovative

Art that can be installed temporarily in or along the street/sidewalk without needing stakes or other ground anchors

Art that contains interactive features designed to be accessible to viewers of all abilities

Static work, gallery work, passively experienced video work or entrepreneurial endeavors will not be accepted. Interactive features that are limited or inaccessible will also not be accepted.

Artists interested in submitting pieces should include their contact information, including name, email, phone number and address, general information about the project, a short description, a brief statement about how the project’s intent and how it meets the scoring criteria and one to three pictures of the piece.

Any artists living in Ohio, Indiana or Michigan are invited to submit projects for the upcoming festival. All rules, requirements, criteria and the timeline for the project can be found here.

Momentum Festival will be held Sept. 20 through Sept. 22 on N. Superior St., including both indoor and outdoor art pieces for guests to enjoy and explore.

For more information on the Momentum INTER/ACTIVE Art Installation submissions, visit theartscommission.org/projects/momentum-inter-active-art-installations.