Submissions Open for NOW OH Art Show

BGSU is now accepting artwork to display at their 17th annual Northwest Ohio (NOW OH) community art show, which will take place July 23 to Aug 4 at the BGSU Fine Arts Center.

Artists from Defiance, Erie, Fulton, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Ottawa, Paulding, Sandusky, Seneca, Williams and Wood County are invited to submit artwork. Artists can submit one piece that was completed within the last two years. The BGSU Fine Arts Center is accepting art submissions for the NOW OH art show until July 5.

Submissions can be made on the BGSU School of Art website. An entry fee of $10 must also be paid to the BGSU Fine Arts Center at the time of submission. Featured artists will have the chance to win up to $2,000 in cash prizes and gift certificates. The Best of Show, Young Artist and People’s Choice will also be given awards.

David Ross, artist and advocate for creativity will be this year’s NOW OH judge. Ross is an alumnus of the Arts Commission of Greater Toledo’s Young Artists at Work program, where he now is a member of their Creative Placemaking team. He also founded the charity Dunkin 4 Donations.

Artwork selected will be displayed in the BGSU Fine Arts Center beginning Tuesday, July 23 with an opening reception at 6 pm to kick off the gallery where Ross will speak.

The NOW OH art show is free and open to the public. The gallery is open from 11 am to 4 pm Tuesday through Saturday and 1 pm to 5 pm on Sundays.

For more information on the NOW OH art show or to submit artwork, visit bgsu.edu/arts-and-sciences/school-of-art/galleries/now-oh-show.html.