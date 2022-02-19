Photo Arts Club accepting entries for contest through March 16

The Photo Arts Club of Toledo will accept entries for its 34th annual Photo Contest from February 16 through March 16.

All photos chosen will be on display at the Secor Center at Secor Metropark from March 26 through May 14, every Saturday and Sunday from noon-4pm. The exhibit will be closed on Palm Sunday (April 10) and Easter weekend (April 16 and 17).

Submitted photos will be judged in a variety of categories, including People, Plants, Animals, Places, Open (pictures that cannot be categorized by any of the above) and Monochrome (black and white photography). Entrants from photographers 17 and younger, in any category, will also be judged in the Christine Holliday Youth Division.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three pictures in all categories. The picture chosen “Best in Show” will also receive a certificate for up to $599 towards the purchase of a product from the La-Z-Boy store.

Entry costs $6, with a limit of 15 entries per photographer. Each submitted photo must be mounted on a board, and must be at least 8” x 10”, but no bigger than 20” x 24”, including matting. For a full list of requirements locations to turn in prints for consideration, visit the Photo Arts Club of Toledo website.