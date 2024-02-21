Immerse Yourself in Art at River East Gallery

River East Gallery announced their next exhibit that will truly immerse you in the art.

The new exhibit, The River East Immersive Mural Project will be available to view March 2 from 6 pm to 12 am, at the gallery, 601 N. Main St.

Immerse yourself into art with this “unique experience” created by local artists while enjoying an evening full of music and fun.

The exhibit will feature three of their resident artists and curators, Con-Tron, Chilly Rodriguez and Luke Stockley. Each artist will present both a special interactive mural and a canvas installation at the event.

The gallery will also have many of their never-before-seen works on display and other “fun surprises” for attendees to explore.

The event will also feature a special performance from Detroit DJ Gābi from 10 pm to 12 am.

The River East Immersive Mural Project gallery is free to the public. Attendees that want to drink alcohol at the event are encouraged to bring their own beverages.

River East Gallery, an art gallery and studio space located in East Toledo was curated by artists Chilly Rodriguez, Con-Tron and Luke Stoeckley. Since its opening in 2022, the gallery has become a cornerstone for the Toledo art scene.

For more information on the River East Gallery, visit facebook.com/RiverEastGallery.