Hudson Gallery to “Burnish” new exhibit through June 28

One of the most interesting collections of art in the Toledo area will be open to visit at Hudson Gallery until June 28.

Burnish: A Joint Woodblock Print Exhibition was created by Yoshisuke Funasaka and Mary Brodbeck to demonstrate a process used back in the 17th century by the Japanese. Woodblock printmaking was taught to Ms. Brodbeck by Mr. Funasaka in Tokyo and both say they have learned much from the experience.

The beauty and passion this artwork represents is something worth showcasing. It is truly an intricate process that takes time and patience, and really brought out the teacher and student relationship between the two of them.

The process is all about transferring a design from surface to paper. Sharp tools, ink, various colors and palettes, special brushes and even burning tools are used.

Ms. Brodbeck focuses on water in all of her creations, as nature is one of her favorite things to capture. Ms. Brodbeck’s artwork can be found at the Detroit Institute of Arts, Muskegon Museum of Art, Kalamazoo Institute of Arts, Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park, and others.

Mr. Funasaka, however, focuses on nature but in a more abstract way. This expresses a different perspective on outdoor life with just as much beauty as Ms. Bradbeck’s creations. His art can be found at the Brooklyn Museum, Cincinnati Art Museum, Freer Gallery of Art & Arthur M. Sackler Gallery, Bibliothequè Nationale de France in Paris, British Museum, Tokyo National Museum of Modern Art, Kyoto National Museum of Modern Art, Hara Museum of Art in Tokyo, Shizuoka Museum of Art, and others.

The hours to see the artwork at the Hudson Gallery are Tuesday-Friday, 10am-6pm and Saturday, 10am-3pm. There is no fee to get in and it is open to the public.