Glass artist to present free talk on February 11

Toledo residents will have a chance to hear a renowned glass artist speak about his process in a Zoom presentation on February 11.

Celebrated artist Percy Echols II was selected as the Toledo Glass Pavilion’s 50th artist in residence and began his residency on February 2. He’ll remain at the Pavilion through February 11, the day he’ll host a free artist’s talk on Zoom beginning at 7pm.

A self-described “alchemist,” Echols first worked in glass over a decade ago while attending Illinois State University. After graduation, he moved to Pittsburgh for an apprenticeship with Pittsburgh Glass Center. He has worked there ever since.

Echols’ breathtaking glass works have been exhibited in numerous galleries and art centers around the country. He has received a number of awards, including being the first recipient of the Ron Desmett Memorial Award for Imagination in Glass from the Pittsburgh Glass Center.

Pre-registration is required to attend the Zoom presentation on February 11.

Registration is available at toledomuseum.org.