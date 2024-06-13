Disabled Women Make History (And Art) at the Toledo Museum of Art

Disabled Women Make History (And Art) will take place at The Toledo Museum of Art for the third year in a row this weekend. The event will be held inside TMA’s Glass Pavilion on June 15 from 6 pm to 8 pm and is free to the public.

TMA partnered with Disability EmpowerHer Network for this special event. The evening’s celebrations will include a special gallery, featuring artwork from women artists with disabilities.

This year they are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Olmstead Decision, which was the landmark United States Supreme Court decision that advanced disability rights. One of the case’s plaintiffs was a disabled women artist, Lois Curtis. The evening will include a special celebration for Curtis’s contributions to disability history as well as a celebration of the art disabled women artists have and continue to create.

“There are so many talented disabled women artists in the world, and we simply do not see enough of their work,” Stephanie Woodward, executive director of Disability EmpowerHer Network told 13ABC last year. “This event helps to uplift these incredible artists, not only by displaying their work in the Museum, but also by helping them to learn new skills to market themselves and their art.”

The evening is free to the public with free parking for museum members and $10 parking for non-members. Registration for the event is highly encouraged and can be done on the TMA website.

For more information on Toledo Museum of Art and Disability EmpowerHer Network’s Disabled Women Make History (And Art) event, visit tma.ticketapp.org/portal/product/171.