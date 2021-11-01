Art Notes – November 2021

New outdoor art at TMA

A pair of outdoor sculptures have been acquired by the Toledo Museum of Art (TMA) for installation in the Museum’s Georgia and David K. Welles Sculpture Garden. “The Seated II,” a bronze piece by Kenyan artist Wangechi Mutu, was originally commissioned by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. “Moon Mirror,” by New York artist Josiah McElheny, is a crescent-shaped piece of colored glass that stands eight-and-a-half feet wide and 16 feet tall. Both pieces are scheduled to be installed at TMA at some point in the next year, though an exact date has yet to be determined. toledomuseum.org

Fallen Timbers presents first Art Fest

The Shops at Fallen Timbers are partnering with the Anthony Wayne Area Arts Commission to present the first annual Fallen Timbers Art Festival on Saturday, November 6 and Sunday, November 7. The festival will be an indoor event that will give artists from northwest Ohio and southeastern Michigan the chance to showcase and sell works in a wide variety of media— from paintings and clay to fiber and jewelry. Up to 50 artists will exhibit at the event, with food and beverages available as well. 11am-5pm each day.

3100 Main St., Maumee. 419-740-7080. theshopsatfallentimbers.com

How Bazaar

Shoppers looking for a unique gift idea or two should make time to visit Epworth United Methodist Church on Saturday, November 6 for their annual Arts and Crafts Bazaar. The yearly event features regional vendors selling handmade items including glass, soaps, sewn items and more. The Bazaar will also feature a silent auction for a variety of items including gift cards, food prepared by Epworth members, Mud Hens tickets and more. 100% of the proceeds will be used by Epworth’s United Methodist Women to support local missions. 9am-4pm. 4855 W. Central Ave., 419-531-4236. epworth.com