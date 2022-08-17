20 North Gallery celebrates work by Toledo artists Brand, Wagner and Grant

On August 18, the 20 North Gallery will not only be hosting an artist talk in conjunction with their current exhibit, but they will also be celebrating the induction of one of their oil paintings into a permanent museum collection in Virginia. 20 North Gallery is the oldest independent art gallery in Toledo and is located in the warehouse district at 18 N. St. Clair Street.

20 North’s current exhibit, ‘Chalk, Paper, Scissors: Works on Paper by Paul Brand and Anastasia Wagner’ offers an insight to the dialogue these artists have created. The exhibit includes distinctive charcoal landscapes by Paul Brand and mixed medium layering portraits by Anastasia Wagner.

These artists’ distinctive styles, while they contrast in some respects, highlight the relationship between human nature and the natural world in other respects. Both artists will be in attendance on August 18 to discuss their work from 6pm to 9pm. The exhibit will be displayed until September 24 and is showcased on the gallery’s website along with information and prices.

20 North Gallery is celebrating that the oil painting “The Phrenologist” by the late Adam Grant has been accepted into the Maier Museum of Art at Randolph College in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Grant was born in Warsaw and spent time in the Nazi concentration camps, where his art helped him and his fellow prisoners survive. He was forced to create pieces for the Nazis, but hid prisoners’ identities within his work.

After his freedom, Mr. Grant moved to Toledo and continued his artistic career, painting “The Phrenologist” in 1988. Phrenology is an out-of-date study that supported a theory that the shape and size of the cranium is tied to the abilities and characteristics of the person. Grant’s oil painting depicts a woman who looks towards the viewer, along with marks of mysticism within the work.

20 North Gallery

18 N. St. Clair St.

Chalk, Paper, Scissors on display through September 24