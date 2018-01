Race and poisoned water are the subjects of “Flint”, a new drama by Jeff Daniels which will make its world premiere at the Purple Rose Theatre on Thursday, January 18. Turning the focus on the regional Flint water crisis, Daniels’ new play has already garnered attention as a must-see this theater season. Thursday, January 18

through Saturday, March 10. Prices and times vary, see online.

Purple Rose Theatre, 137 Park St., Chelsea

734-433-3673 | purplerosetheatre.org