Teri Bibb, Karen Culliver and Mary D’Arcy have all played Christine Daaé, the object of the Phantom of the Opera’s desire, at some point in the hit Broadway show’s long run. Now the three chanteuses have teamed up to tour and perform an array of songs, from Broadway hits to Beatles’ ballads. The Phantom’s Leading Ladies: The Three Broadway Christines In Concert promises flirtatious fun and surprises, with plenty of three-part harmony. Expect a showstopping rendition of “Think of Me.” 7:30pm. Thursday, April 6. $58-$68.

Valentine Theatre

410 Adams St. | 419-242-2787 | valentinetheatre.com