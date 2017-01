The creative process can take years getting the final product to be just right. Unfortunately time is not a luxury students have for the 24 Hour Play Festival. Written, directed and acted by students in- volved in the program. Each group is given a random prop, a line of dialogue and a genre to work with and 24 hours to create a script and stage a short play.

7:30pm. Saturday, January 28

$5-$10

UT Center for Performing Arts | 1910 W. Rocket Dr.

419-530-2448 | utoledo.edu