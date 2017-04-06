What makes us human: our consciousness or our body? Actors Collaborative Toledo will ask audiences this question during their next production, “Uncanny Valley” by Thomas Gibbons, a play that examines the relationship between a neuroscientist and her project, a non-biological human she’s built and taught to act human. As their friendship grows, so does the divide between creator and creation, forcing the neuroscientist to confront what it means to be human and why we so often need each other to survive. $15. 8pm. Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29.

The University of Toledo Center for Performing Arts Studio Theatre

2801 W. Bancroft St. | 419-205-0409 | act419.org