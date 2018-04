Head to The Rep Theatre for the second installment in their LGBT Rainbow Series, The Children’s Hour. This classic gay play was written in 1934 centers around an all-girls boarding school run by two women who face rumors of being lovers. Watch as the accusation threatens their careers, relationships, and lives.

$12. 8pm.

Friday, April 13 and Saturday, April 14.

The Toledo Repertoire Theatre,

16 10th St., 419-243-9277. toledorep.org