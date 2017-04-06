Some performances require less preparation than others. For energetic comedians who prefer to go paperless, improv is a go-to for going off script. Join Toledo-native Stefan Gearhart during his hometown debut as his improv comedy troupe Damaged Goods stops in town for two shows during their Dam Good Tour. Enjoy cocktails and hors d’oeuvres as the Louisville-trio performs their unique style of improv comedy based on audience interaction. $20. 7pm doors, 8pm show. Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22. 20

North Gallery

18 N. St. Clair St. | 419-241-2400 | 20northgallery.com