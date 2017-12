Ballet lovers know December as Nutcracker season. Celebrate 76 years of Clara, Mother Goose, the Sugar Plum Fairy, and more during the Toledo Ballet’s Nutcracker, the longest-running annual production in the country. The local tradition includes accompanying music by the Toledo Symphony Orchestra.

2pm & 7pm. Saturday, December 9. 2pm.

Sunday, December 10. $26-$55.

Stranahan Theater

4645 Heatherdowns Blvd.

419-246-8000. | toledosymphony.com