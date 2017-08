Are you or someone you know an aspiring dancer? Toledo Ballet is having an open house, allowing those interested to peek in on classes and tour the dance studios. Toledo Ballet offers more than just ballet, you can learn jazz, hip hop, tap and more. Parents and volunteers will be available to answer any questions. Visitors will receive a free ice cream treat for attending! Tuesday, August 22, 5-8pm.

Toledo Ballet

5327 Monroe St. | 419-471-0049