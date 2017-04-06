Home is where the heart is, as the Waterville Playshop introduces their rendition of Fiddler on the Roof, the heartwarming tale of Tevye, a Jewish farmer raising his lovelorn daughters during pre-revolutionary Russia. When their village is threatened and they are all forced to move, Tevye must find a way to keep his family together while welcoming newcomers and change. Fiddler showcases the power of a father’s love, faith and overcoming loss. A night full of fun and adventure that’s appropriate for the whole family. 8pm, Thursday, April 27 and Friday, April 28; 2:30pm and 8pm shows, Saturday, April 29; 2:30pm, Sunday, April, 30. $12-$17.

Maumee Indoor Theater

601 Conant St. | 419-897-8902 | watervilleplayshop.org