The Village Players Perform ‘Camping with Henry and Tom’

Staged readings are lo-fi theatre productions. Actors perform a theatrical reading of a script without many props, costumes or set elements, allowing the audience to be drawn in through the words and the plot, making for a raw and edgy production. Ghost Light Theatre, named for the tradition of leaving a light on after the actors and audience have gone home, are staged readings set to a single light on stage. October’s production is “Camping with Henry and Tom”, a modern dramedy set in the early 18th century.

$20 | 8pm | Saturday, October 13

Village Players Theatre, 2740 Upton Ave.

419-472-6617 | thevillageplayers.org