Literature and theater have an intimate relationship; John Steinbeck’s “Of Mice and Men” first appeared on Broadway in 1937, the year the novella was published. See the renowned classic about fighting through the Great Depression for a piece of the American dream at the Toledo Rep. Friday, March 31-Sunday, April 9. 8pm, Friday-Saturday. 2:30pm, Sunday. $5-$20.

The Toledo Repertoire Theatre

16 10th St. | 419-243-9277 | toledorep.org