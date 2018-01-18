The Monthly Improv Show at Valentine Theatre

Comedy is funnier off the cuff— hear some of Toledo’s most hilarious performers during The Monthly Improv Show on the final Friday of every month, consistently playing to sold out audiences in The Valentine’s Studio A Theatre. The first 2018 show will feature veteran players Erin Kanary and Nick Morgan, who have each spent over a decade honing their comedy skills on the famed improv stages in Detroit, Chicago, and New York. Each show is created based on a single audience suggestion and features special guests. $10. 10pm. Friday, January 26.

The Valentine Theatre, 410 Adams St.

419-242-2787 | valentientheatre.com