It’s 1955, somewhere in middle America— girls everywhere are drooling over a mysterious, guitar-playing man wearing a leather jacket and blue suede shoes. When one small town girl meets a rock n’ roll-loving stranger, she discovers the power of romance and music. Will she end up in a “Heartbreak Hotel”? Or, like the name of the production— All Shook Up? Find out in this non-biographical musical comedy built around songs made famous by Elvis Presley. March 9-12. 8pm, Thursday-Saturday. 2:30pm, Saturday-Sunday. $17/first five rows. $15/general seating. $13/students and seniors.

The Maumee Indoor Theatre

601 Conant St. | 419-897-8902

3bproductions.org