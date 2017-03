Going abroad sounds romantic. You meet a beautiful stranger, spend the night together and everything feels like a movie— until you wake up without subtitles or an explanation. This mind-bending moment is just part of The Internationalist, a comedic play at The University of Toledo. March 31-April 9. 7:30pm, Friday-Saturday. 2pm, Sunday. $8-$15.

UT Center for Performing Arts

1910 W. Rocket Dr. | 419-530-2787 | utoledo.edu