Getting old typically means gaining weight, and we’re not just talking about your body. As you age, concerns get heavier, and those adolescent weekends spent walking on air start to feel impossible. See five Southern women, who became fast-friends three decades ago on a college swim team, learn how to let things go so they can finally float again during The Dixie Swim Club, a touching comedy directed by Aggie Alt. $12/adults, $10/students and seniors. April 28-30 and May 5-7. 8pm, Friday and Saturday. 2pm, Sunday.

First United Methodist Church

1526 E. Wooster St. | Bowling Green | blackswampplayers.org