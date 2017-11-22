The Ballet Theatre of Toledo performs The Nutcracker

Tchaikovsky probably knew he had an instant hit on his hands way back in 1892 when his two-act ballet The Nutcracker premiered in St. Petersburg, but who could’ve predicted more than a century later it would morph into as much of a beloved holiday tradition as candy canes and Santa Claus? For those Nutcracker enthusiasts out there— and you know who you are—this season provides three separate occasions for you to get crackin’ on holiday celebrations.

The Ballet Theatre of Toledo will perform its annual show November 24-26. 7pm, Friday and Saturday. $25-$40. Valentine Theatre, 410 Adams St., 419-242-ARTS. valentinetheatre.com

For another helping of yuletide cheer, take a short jaunt north to Monroe, Michigan to see the River Raisin Centre for the Arts’ production of The Nutcracker, which CBS Detroit hails as “one of the best places to see ballet in Detroit.” December 1-3. 7pm, Friday. 2pm & 7pm, Saturday. 3pm, Sunday. $20/general.

$18/seniors. $15/children. River Raisin Center for the Arts, 114 S. Monroe St., Monroe, MI. 734-242-RRCA. riverraisincentre.org

Later in December, the Toledo Ballet will present its 77th annual production with a score performed live by the Toledo Symphony Orchestra. December 9-10. 2pm & 7pm, Saturday. 2pm, Sunday. $26-$55.

Stranahan Theater

4645 Heatherdowns Blvd. | 419-246-8000

toledosymphony.com