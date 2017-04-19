Could you tell a story in ten minutes? Don’t worry, you don’t have to, but the actors at Tree City Playhouse will. During their 10th annual Festival of 10-Minute Plays, members of the community theatre programming effort of the Sylvania Community Arts Commission (SCAC) will present original works from the Tree City Playhouse’s 2016 playwriting competition. $10/general. $8/students or seniors. 8pm, Friday May 5 and Saturday, May 6. 3pm, Sunday May 7.

Church 3TwentyOne

5845 Centennial Rd. in Sylvania

419-517-0118 | sylvaniaarts.org/theatre