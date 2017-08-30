SLAM! For Change poetry contest at the Peacock Café

The creative outlet you seek to express yourself could be in the form of SLAM! For Change, an ongoing poetry contest that kicks off at the Peacock Café. To participate in the SLAM!, the entry fee is $10 and there are only 12 spots available, so sign up early to vie for the $200 cash prize, with judges randomly selected from the audience. Three finalists from each competition will move on to compete for a $400 prize. An open mic portion of the evening will also have a cash prize. 8-11pm. Friday, September 1. $5.

Peacock Café

2007 Monroe St. | 419-241-8004

Look up the Peacock Café on Facebook