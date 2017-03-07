Historically-lauded musicals typically don’t need a facelift, but the high-flying Pippin is enjoying a 21st-century update. See the death-defying hit musical, featuring songs from the composer of Wicked, as it jumps into town. A winner of four 2013 Tony Awards, Pippin features extraordinary acrobatics, breathtaking feats and jaw-dropping choreography— but with just a little more magic than audiences are used to. Thursday-Sunday, March 16-19. Times vary. $28-$88.

Stranahan Theater

4645 Heatherdowns Blvd. | 419-381-8851

stranahantheater.org