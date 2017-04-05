What do a sleazy lawyer, an overwhelmed crisis counselor and a have-it-all psychiatrist have in common? One night. Death Defying Acts features Owens Community College Student Theatre Production in a cleverly written depiction of three distinct characters and how each cope when their life unravels. Segments include “Interview” by David Mamet, “Hotline” by Elaine May and Woody Allen’s “Central Park West.” 7:30pm, Thursday, April 6-Saturday, April 8; 3pm, Sunday, April 9.

Owens Community College Center for Fine and Performing Arts

30335 Oregon Rd. | 567-661-2787 | owens.edu