Despite Buddy Holly’s short life, he made a deep impact on the world of rock and roll.

The award-winning musical Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story stops in Toledo to take audience members through Buddy Holly’s rise to stardom and tragic, early death. The hit musical features Holly’s biggest hits like “Peggy Sue,” “That’ll Be The Day,” “Not Fade Away,” and more.

$49-$79.

7:30pm. Thursday, April 12.

The Valentine Theatre,

410 Adams St., 419-242-3490. valentinetheatre.com