In movies, bipolar disorder is often depicted with bizarre and off-base representations of sexually promiscuous, Jekyll and Hyde-type young women. Not very often does a work of fiction touch on the familial impact of mental health through sympathetic characters. In Next to Normal, an Off-Broadway rock musical, portrays the story of a mother, with worsening bipolar disorder, and its effect on her family. One of the only musicals to have ever won a Pulitzer Prize for drama, Next to Normal hits the Croswell Opera House stage for two weekends.

$15-$35 | October 19-28 | 7:30pm, Fridays-Saturdays

2:30pm, Sundays and Saturday, October 27.

Croswell Opera House, 129 E. Maumee St., Adrian, MI.

517-264-7469 | croswell.org