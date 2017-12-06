Keith Bergman at Ottawa Tavern

While we love the festive spirit, sometimes we need a break from the cheer. Turn “ho ho ho’s” into “ha ha ha’s” during Keith Bergman’s hometown stop during his tour for “The Goldfish,” his newly released, hour-long stand-up comedy DVD. Hear fresh material from Bergman, his tourmate and pal Sophie Hughes, watch the DVD on the big screen, and then stick around for live bands.

$10 (free for anyone who attended the

DVD taping and shows their button).

7-9pm. Saturday, December 9.



The Ottawa Tavern,

1817 Adams St. | 419-725-5483

keithbergman.com