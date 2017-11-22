It happened at the World’s Fair

Adrian’s Croswell Opera House is the oldest opera house in Michigan and its production of Meet Me in St. Louis is truly timeless. This stage production, based on the classic MGM film, is a feel-good story about a turn-of-the-century American family preparing for the spectacle and wonderment of the 1904 World’s Fair. $15-$35, based on seating. November 25-December 10. 7:30pm, Fridays and Saturdays. 2:30pm, Sundays.

The Croswell Opera House

129 E. Maumee St. | Adrian, MI.

517-264-7469 | croswell.org