Scared of blind dates? Don’t subject yourself to the horror— just enjoy the show during Fremont Community Theatre’s production of Looking by Norm Foster. The romantic comedy follows the progress of four middle- aged singles who met on a blind date. Mishaps, mistakes, surprises, good old-fashioned flirting – everything you want from an adult comedy.

7:30pm, Friday and Saturday. 2pm, Sunday. January 27-29 & February 3-5

$12- $15

Fremont Community Theatre, 1551 Dickinson St., Fremont

419-332-0695 | fremontcommunitythreatre.org