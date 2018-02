It’s a story everyone who loves musical theater knows— an unfortunate florist rises to fame and fortune when he discovers his plant’s hunger for humans. Discover the true meaning of “flower power” during Cutting Edge Theatre Company’s production of Little Shop of Horrors. $20. March 8-11. 8pm, Thursday-Saturday. 2:30pm, Sunday.

Nederhouser Community Hall at Olander Park,

6930 Sylvania Ave.

419-704-6184 | cuttingedgetheatre.org