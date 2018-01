Last July, the Cutting Edge Theatre Company’s Luminous Lighting Soiree featured local voices and talent in a funny, emotional song cycle. Check out the reprisal of the performance— featuring all new performers— or hear if for the first time during the two-night only show of EDGES. $20. 8pm. Friday, January 19 and Saturday, January 20.



Nederhouser Community Hall at Olander Park System,

2930 Sylvania Ave.

419-704-6184. | edgescuttingedge.brownpapertickets.com