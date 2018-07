In Literature in Motion’s stage play, Cracks in Her Foundation, Mia Johnson, a pastor’s daughter, and once a recognizable face of the church, embarks on a dangerous journey, leaving her family and seemingly perfect life behind. Will she eventually return home, or will she continue on her path of destruction?

$20-$45 | 3pm and 8pm | Saturday, July 14

Maumee Indoor Theatre | 601 Conant St, Maumee

419-897-8902 | maumeeindoor.com